Palladium Partners LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Visa by 11,319.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 85,811,983 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP raised its position in Visa by 13,370.7% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,280,332 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Visa by 17,806.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $334,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,260 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,409,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its stake in shares of Visa by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 4,890,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $640,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,755 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.46.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.97. 113,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,291,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $184.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.