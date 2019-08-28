PAL Network Price Hits $0.0010 (PAL)

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One PAL Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Bilaxy, CoinBene and DOBI trade. During the last seven days, PAL Network has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. PAL Network has a market cap of $431,671.00 and $26,485.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00243660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.28 or 0.01298090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00019455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00093456 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021592 BTC.

PAL Network Profile

PAL Network’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET . The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAL Network’s official website is www.pal.network . PAL Network’s official message board is medium.com/@policypalnet

Buying and Selling PAL Network

PAL Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, DEx.top, CoinBene, DOBI trade, DDEX, IDEX, Bilaxy and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAL Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAL Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

