P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.15

P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.15 and traded as low as $6.74. P & F Industries shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 121 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in P & F Industries stock. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.20% of P & F Industries worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P & F Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFIN)

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

