Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 5,522 Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI)

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RFI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 877.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 191,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 172,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 28.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 20,784 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 12.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd alerts:

Shares of RFI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.58. 1,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,359. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $14.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.