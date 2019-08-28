Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 2,975 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCEF. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 180.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PCEF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,379. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $23.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

See Also: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.