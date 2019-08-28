Oxbow Advisors LLC Makes New $116,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD)

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 21.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 20.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 39,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 114.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the first quarter worth $518,000.

Shares of EDD stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $6.60. 4,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,973. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $7.18.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

