Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $969,000 Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,912,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,567,000 after acquiring an additional 622,437 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17,582.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 511,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,156,000 after purchasing an additional 508,670 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 596,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,434,000 after purchasing an additional 205,670 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,723,000 after purchasing an additional 191,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 335,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,981,000 after purchasing an additional 174,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $52,671.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.39 per share, for a total transaction of $475,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,558.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $159.60. 15,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,663. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $140.82 and a one year high of $193.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.91 and a 200 day moving average of $170.53.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Bank of America cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.55.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

