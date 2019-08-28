Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 995 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRP. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 4.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 52,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 34.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 3.6% in the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,698,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,385,000 after acquiring an additional 58,297 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 28.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,573,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $567,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tc Pipelines in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.96. 707,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.42. Tc Pipelines Lp has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $51.36.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.568 per share. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Tc Pipelines from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

