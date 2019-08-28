Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 1,662.9% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 9.7% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Northcoast Research raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $542,015.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $1,117,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,043,061.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,558 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,952. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $76.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average of $60.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Generac had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.