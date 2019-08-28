Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $55.00

Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 56.50 ($0.74), with a volume of 525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.74).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 62.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 90.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12.

About Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI)

Osirium Technologies Plc develops and sells cyber-security software products to blue-chip enterprises in defense, telecommunications, and the financial services sectors in the United Kingdom. Its products include Privileged Access Management, a solution to separate people from passwords; Privileged Task Management, a solution that allows SysAdmins to delegate multi-step tasks without human error; Privileged Session Management, a solution that enables security managers to record, store, and playback activities that take place across their hybrid-cloud infrastructures; and Privileged Behaviour Management, a module that creates a series of base lines to measure user actions.

Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Osirium Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osirium Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.