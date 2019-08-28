Origo Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.49 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Origo token can currently be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy. Origo has a total market capitalization of $9.49 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Origo has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.19 or 0.04918830 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00044163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000159 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Origo Token Profile

Origo (OGO) is a token. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,101,149 tokens. The official website for Origo is origo.network . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

