Opus Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,160 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,165,450,000 after buying an additional 5,992,911 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,579,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,824,544,000 after purchasing an additional 326,417 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Comcast by 7.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,296,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,371,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,741 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 19,648,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $785,553,000 after purchasing an additional 305,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Comcast by 67.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,274,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $690,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960,677 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America set a $58.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $195,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.75. 533,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,298,758. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.71.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.