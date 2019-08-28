Opus Capital Group LLC Has $754,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 81.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.03.

Shares of BLK traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $412.61. 315,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,707. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.79 and a 52 week high of $492.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.