Opus Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,747,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 99,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 24,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $54.33. The company had a trading volume of 19,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,037. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $54.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.18.

