Opus Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX)

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,047 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 4,976.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ASE Technology by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

ASX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of ASE Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Macquarie raised ASE Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ASE Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of ASX stock remained flat at $$4.37 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

