Opus Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 919.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 348.8% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $130.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $57,739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,276,204.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $9,796,474.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.78.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.