Opus Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,254 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.7% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 174,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.5% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.5% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $146.28. 63,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,555. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.05. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $103.21 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.12%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. New Street Research downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

