OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Trading 12% Higher

Shares of OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) traded up 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28, 342,227 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 324,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPGN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of OpGen in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in OpGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OpGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

