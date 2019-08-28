Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Open Text has raised its dividend by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Open Text has a payout ratio of 94.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. Open Text has a one year low of $30.99 and a one year high of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). Open Text had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

