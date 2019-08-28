ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.24.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Citigroup raised their price objective on ONEOK from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 197,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,788. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.29 and its 200-day moving average is $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.06%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

