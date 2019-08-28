Omnitude Reaches Market Cap of $3.65 Million (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and $4,484.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Omnitude has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Omnitude token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000575 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omnitude alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00243584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.40 or 0.01297698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00019741 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00093756 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022086 BTC.

Omnitude Token Profile

Omnitude was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 tokens. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude

Omnitude Token Trading

Omnitude can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omnitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omnitude and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.