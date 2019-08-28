Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.11.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMCL. Craig Hallum upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of OMCL traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.04. 3,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $56.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.43.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, insider Joseph Brian Spears sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $513,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,697.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $142,712.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,168.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,287,265. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 779,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,072,000 after acquiring an additional 346,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,764,000 after acquiring an additional 344,744 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,731.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 329,308 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 709.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 231,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,694,000 after acquiring an additional 202,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 716.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 197,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

