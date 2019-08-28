Omni (OMNI) Price Down 11.5% This Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00014418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex, Cryptohub and Poloniex. Omni has a total market cap of $787,059.00 and approximately $906.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Omni has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00688452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011690 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014392 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,593 coins and its circulating supply is 562,277 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptohub, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

