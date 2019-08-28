Old National Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Old National Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years. Old National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old National Bancorp to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

ONB stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.58. 36,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,827. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $20.95.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.05 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 24.22%. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

