Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.13)-(0.12) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $143-144 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.51 million.Okta also updated its FY20 guidance to $(0.44)-(0.42) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Okta to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Okta from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Okta from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.17. 2,183,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.18. Okta has a 1 year low of $41.88 and a 1 year high of $141.85.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 34.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $234,631.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $2,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,604 shares of company stock valued at $91,155,096 in the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

