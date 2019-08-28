OKCash (OK) Price Tops $0.0392

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000404 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, Bittrex and Cryptopia. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $2,631.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00023514 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002240 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00150657 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,736.95 or 1.00325282 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003796 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003304 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030580 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,718,673 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

