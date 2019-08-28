Odyssey Hits One Day Trading Volume of $485,644.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, Odyssey has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $8.07 million and approximately $485,644.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, FCoin, LBank and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00247622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.01289646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00019831 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00093355 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021555 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,683,622,960 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Upbit, Kucoin, FCoin, IDEX, CoinTiger, Huobi, Bittrex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.