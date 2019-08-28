Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.52

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc (NYSE:OZM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.52 and traded as high as $21.16. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group shares last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 7,679 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OZM shares. ValuEngine raised Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s payout ratio is 109.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 57,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile (NYSE:OZM)

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

