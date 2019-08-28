Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Short Interest Update

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,053,100 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 5,640,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

NYSE:OII traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 916,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 2.14. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.97 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 36.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 47.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

OII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

