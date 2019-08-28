Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Trading Up 7.7%

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)’s share price was up 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.21, approximately 14,285,377 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 10,867,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OAS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI set a $9.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.97.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $968.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $529.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.63 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Taylor L. Reid purchased 45,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $124,365.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,462,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,380.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Hagale purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 120,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 105,060 shares of company stock worth $292,666. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 194,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 8.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,820 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 12.9% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 27,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 28.5% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 16.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.