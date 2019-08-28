Nyerium (NYEX) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $13,431.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. In the last week, Nyerium has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nyerium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00244897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.22 or 0.01299738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00019602 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00093371 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00022065 BTC.

Nyerium Coin Profile

Nyerium’s total supply is 29,891,471 coins and its circulating supply is 25,006,843 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nyerium

Nyerium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.