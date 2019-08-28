NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on NV5 Global from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.25.

NV5 Global stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $96.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.00.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $127.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. NV5 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $157,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,459.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael P. Rama sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $82,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,680 in the last quarter. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in NV5 Global by 43.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in NV5 Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 49.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

