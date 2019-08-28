Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,476,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 24,065,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,424,000 after purchasing an additional 277,227 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 622,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 268,251 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,191,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,610,000 after purchasing an additional 262,083 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 373,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 253,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUAN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. 59,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stefan Ortmanns sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $169,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Weideman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,789 shares of company stock worth $2,115,587. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

