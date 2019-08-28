Novare Capital Management LLC Takes $4.70 Million Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,021,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,846,000 after buying an additional 385,763 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.38.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.33. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $164.25 and a fifty-two week high of $225.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $3,067,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $324,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,878 shares of company stock worth $17,312,768 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.