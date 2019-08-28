Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 1,543 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,966,000 after purchasing an additional 525,601 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in American Tower by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 36,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.12. 46,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,392. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.36. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $140.40 and a twelve month high of $231.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.27.

In other news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.93, for a total value of $11,943,291.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,108,440.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $1,342,163.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,321.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,973 shares of company stock worth $40,927,162. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

