Novare Capital Management LLC Invests $1.38 Million in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. Novare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of TCG BDC as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in TCG BDC during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 204.4% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CGBD. ValuEngine downgraded TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:CGBD traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $841.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. TCG BDC Inc has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $17.32.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.06 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.55%.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

