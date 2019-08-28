Novare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 328,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 1.4% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $9,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 35,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 36.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Murray E. Brasseux bought 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $536,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

EPD stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.17. 57,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,178,675. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 90.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.