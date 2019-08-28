Novare Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up about 1.2% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,843,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,602,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,568 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Paypal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 15,338,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,742,000 after acquiring an additional 136,213 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,146,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,077,000 after acquiring an additional 156,166 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,760,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $702,008,000 after acquiring an additional 181,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 6,747,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $772,176,000 after buying an additional 282,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $3,212,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,160,754.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,134 shares of company stock valued at $13,737,344 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $107.21. 204,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,108,956. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $121.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.99.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.