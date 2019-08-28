Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.44

Shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.44 and traded as high as $11.00. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $97.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTIC. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 73,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 37,015 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 32.3% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 65,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.