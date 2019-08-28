Nordstrom, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Nordstrom has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $109,714.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,530,989 shares in the company, valued at $82,155,902.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $156,823.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,225.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush set a $24.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.19.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

