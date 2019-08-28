Nordstrom, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.
Nordstrom has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.
Shares of JWN stock opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
In related news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $109,714.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,530,989 shares in the company, valued at $82,155,902.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $156,823.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,225.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.
JWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush set a $24.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.19.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.
Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.