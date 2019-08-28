Noku Price Tops $0.0918 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, Noku has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Noku token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0918 or 0.00000944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. Noku has a market cap of $2.18 million and $729.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Noku Token Profile

Noku was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

