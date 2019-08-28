Nexty Price Hits $0.0000 (NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Nexty has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nexty has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Nexty coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nexty Profile

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,095,803,417 coins. Nexty’s official message board is medium.com/nextyplatform . Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nexty is nexty.io

Nexty Coin Trading

Nexty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexty using one of the exchanges listed above.

