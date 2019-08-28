NextEra Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 15,998 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,384% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,078 call options.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $3,072,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 5,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total transaction of $1,189,879.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,717,326.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,878 shares of company stock worth $17,312,768 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $43,715,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,919,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,385. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $164.25 and a 52 week high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.33.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.38.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

