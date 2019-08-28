Newport Asia LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Newport Asia LLC lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,114,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 48.3% of Newport Asia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Newport Asia LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $188,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 171.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 194.6% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $167.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,851,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,855,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $129.77 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.11 and a 200 day moving average of $172.81. The company has a market cap of $418.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Macquarie set a $226.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.23.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

