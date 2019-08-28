New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,000 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,581,000 after acquiring an additional 103,638 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 3.6% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the first quarter worth about $501,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 307.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 49,942 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 37,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $888,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,989,127.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,540 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MMS stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $75.50. 5,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.74 and a 200 day moving average of $72.77. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The health services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $730.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. MAXIMUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of MAXIMUS in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on MAXIMUS from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

