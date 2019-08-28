New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 53,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.35. 50,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,804. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.63 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $739.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 4th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.96.

In other news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 72,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $12,299,800.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,170,879 shares of company stock valued at $200,668,080 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

