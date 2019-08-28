New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $771,000 Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 112.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carter’s in the second quarter worth $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 38.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Carter’s by 92.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of CRI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.50. 86,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,019. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $109.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.20 and a 200-day moving average of $94.61.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 31.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley set a $118.00 price objective on Carter’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Carter’s to $91.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.