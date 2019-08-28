Netrum Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. In the last week, Netrum has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Netrum has a market cap of $747,438.00 and approximately $546.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 75.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000117 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Netrum Coin Profile

NTR is a coin. Netrum's total supply is 2,573,161 coins and its circulating supply is 2,244,142 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Netrum Coin Trading

Netrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

