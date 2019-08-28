NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives $108.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.27. 277,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.95. NESTLE S A/S has a twelve month low of $78.62 and a twelve month high of $111.42. The company has a market capitalization of $340.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 4.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in NESTLE S A/S in the second quarter valued at $804,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 82.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 5.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 103,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 0.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 133,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

