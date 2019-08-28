NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

NCSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of NCS Multistage in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of NCS Multistage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

NCS Multistage stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.11. 57,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,524. The stock has a market cap of $99.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. NCS Multistage has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.83 million. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 112.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that NCS Multistage will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NCS Multistage news, Director Franklin Myers bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $32,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Hummer bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $131,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $352,450 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCSM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NCS Multistage by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NCS Multistage by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 48,171 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NCS Multistage by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 97,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NCS Multistage by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NCS Multistage during the fourth quarter worth about $693,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

